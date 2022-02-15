Emergency personnel are responding to a handful of brush fires across the county Tuesday afternoon.
Brush fires were reported at 651 Road K-7 southwest of Olpe, 2874 Road S south of Admire and 1526 Road W north of Neosho Rapids around 4 p.m.
The fire at 2874 Road S was the result of a controlled burn performed Monday that rekindled. Admire Fire responded to the scene and scanner reports indicate that the fire is mostly under control.
The Gazette will continue to provide updates.
The National Weather Service put nearly all of Kansas under a Red Flag Warning from 12-7 p.m Tuesday. The only exception is the northwest corner of the state.
“Outdoor burning is not recommended,” an alert early Tuesday said.
"Burning is not allowed!" the Lyon County Sheriff's Office posted later on Facebook. The Emporia Fire Department also wrote that controlled burns are prohibited under the warning.
South winds during the afternoon are expected to blow between 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45. The humidity will be low, between 20-30%.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the weather alert said.
