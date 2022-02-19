Main Street Mommas held a Mardi Gras Gala at the Sauder Center last week with the goal of generating funds for a couple of ongoing projects.
The annual event, which returned Feb. 12 after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered its attendees dinner, dancing and live music from Brickhorse. Each year, the gala takes on a new theme and to go along with the Mardi Gras theme, Main Street Mommas served a shrimp boil for dinner and hurricane cocktails for drinks.
“It’s a fun event for our community where everybody comes, gets together and hangs out,” said Danielle Albert, a member of Main Street Mommas.
To raise money, the gala included a live auction, a wine and whiskey pull, a giving tree and a game called Tops and Bottoms, which allowed participants the opportunity to win a bracelet donated by Kari’s Diamonds & Bridal in Emporia. Most of the silent auction items were donated as well.
Main Street Mommas is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide activities for the young people in Madison. In addition to that, it is working to update the park and its downtown building.
“We’ve done some updates to the park,” Albert said. “We have more plans for that but right now we’re focusing on our building downtown. We want to turn that into a youth center and step one is it needs a new roof. So that’s what we’re fundraising for and we’re pretty close to meeting our funds for that.”
She added that once the roof is complete, work will begin on the building’s interior, “which will be the exciting part.”
“The building we have downtown used to be the doctor’s office here in town, so there’s lots of really small little offices and rooms, so (the work will be) opening it up,” Albert said. “We’re going to have a kitchen area and just an area where kids can come down and hang out, maybe have some pool tables or ping-pong tables and things like that. It’ll be a spot where the kids can hang out or parents or teams can use after events or whatever they want.”
Attendance was down somewhat on Saturday, as Albert said that some of the “regulars” still felt unsafe due to COVID-19. However, a few of them took advantage of the to-go meals that were on offer.
Around 80 people attended and Albert said that, usually, the event brings in about 100.
Main Street Mommas didn’t set a fundraising goal for the event, preferring instead to just see what happened.
“It’s always a good turnout,” Albert said. “We’re always very surprised by the donations. A lot of people always give a little extra than what we have on our ticket price, which is nice. And then we have a lot of people that RSVP and say they can’t come and they go ahead and send a donation in. We have a great community and they’re very supportive.”
