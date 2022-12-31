Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“Black Water Sister” by Zen Cho, Ace, 2021, $17.00.
When Jessamyn Teoh starts hearing a voice in her head, she chalks it up to stress. Closeted, broke and jobless, she’s moving back to Malaysia with her parents — a country she last saw when she was a toddler.
She soon learns the new voice isn’t even hers, it’s the ghost of her estranged grandmother. In life, Ah Ma was a spirit medium, avatar of a mysterious deity called the Black Water Sister. Now she’s determined to settle a score against a business magnate who has offended the god — and she’s decided Jess is going to help her do it, whether Jess wants to or not.
Drawn into a world of gods, ghosts, and family secrets, Jess finds that making deals with capricious spirits is a dangerous business, but dealing with her grandmother is just as complicated. Especially when Ah Ma tries to spy on her personal life, threatens to spill her secrets to her family and uses her body to commit felonies. As Jess fights for retribution for Ah Ma, she’ll also need to regain control of her body and destiny — or the Black Water Sister may finish her off for good.
An interesting look at connecting to a culture you’re told is supposed to be yours, “Black Water Sister” is an exciting and emotional read that deals with who you are, where you came from, and the intersection between those two worlds.
Jess is a compelling character who is at a low point in her life. Every aspect of her life seems to be a disappointment to her traditional Malaysian family. She can ignore the sly remarks and advice, but isn’t able to be herself. Combine that with living in a place where the social rules are different than where she grew up, Jess is having a hard time — even before she starts to think she’s going crazy.
Ah Ma, her dead grandmother, is a frustrating and amusing ghost who bullies her still living granddaughter into doing the bidding of a terrifying god. Besides the family conflict, my favorite part of this book was exploring the question of whether Ah Ma and Jess obeyed the Black Water Sister out of love, fear, or a little of both.
“Black Water Sister” is an immersive read for anyone who wants a scrappy main character and an action-packed plot.
