sugar.cookies..jpg

Ervin and Susan shared these sugar cookies at church.

 Courtesy photo

Hello! I am Lovina’s daughter Verena. Today (December 10), I turn 25 years old. I used to think a birthday was just another day and another year older. Which is true! But after losing three loved ones within a year, I look at birthdays a little differently. Now I believe that every birthday should be celebrated. It is another year that you had down here on this earth with your loved ones and friends. To me, that is a blessing!

Starting in January, I will be living on my own, God willing! I never fully moved all my stuff out of my bedroom at my parent’s place. It is sad to move my stuff out, but I need to know that I can be independent and actually live on my own. I also want to know the feeling of having the responsibility of taking care of myself without anyone helping. I’m sure I will still need a lot of help from my family and friends. Hopefully, I can always return the favor in some way or another. It is hard to move away from my parents. I think I see more now what they have done for me than I ever have. I cannot thank them enough.

