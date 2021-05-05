Steven Moser’s “Prairie Storm Chargers” was unveiled as the winner of the Symphony in the Flint Hills Annual Juried Prairie Art Exhibit and Online Auction during a reception at the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, Saturday afternoon.
Moser, who is based out of Manhattan, is a retired engineering consultant and professor. He said the painting tells the story of the American Bison who used to have free roam of the prairie and the Flint Hills.
As he thought about the various types of storms people face — whether natural or existential — Moser began relating that back to bison.
“The American Bison, as a herd, would charge and stampede toward the oncoming storm on the prairie,” Moser said.
This is the second time Moser has been selected for the juried exhibit.
“This is a great honor,” he said. “To win it; this is a prestigious show and I’m just humbled to have just been selected.”
The exhibit and auction is fundraiser for Symphony in the Flint Hills and supports the organization’s mission to heighten appreciation and knowledge of the Flint Hills. Program Manager Sandy Carlson said artists receive 50% of the proceeds of auction sales with the remainder benefiting SFH.
The theme for the 2021 Signature Event is the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail in Morris County and special consideration was given to artwork that related to that theme.
Kate Meyer, associate curator of prints and drawings at the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas, served as the Prairie Art Juror this year.
“She had a very difficult task this year of choosing the pieces that would be in our show,” Carlson said. “We had 125 entries from 72 artists and Kate narrowed it down to 52 pieces.”
Carlson thanked board members, artists and donors for supporting the organization.
Kelly Tastove, operations manager and donor relations manager for SFH, said general admission ticket sales only cover about “38%” of the organization’s overhead costs.
“We rely a lot on the fundraising part of the organization and on our donors,” she said, addressing the artists in attendance. “You guys are a big part of that.”
The exhibit is on display through June 15 at the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, 331 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls.
The online auction is also open through June 15 through the KC Auction Company. Visit https://www.kcauctioncompany.com and select “2021 Symphony In The Flint Hills Prairie Art Auction” to view all of the artwork available.
For more information on Symphony in the Flint Hills, visit www.symphonyintheflinthills.org.
