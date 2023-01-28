Both Madison teams made quick and easy work of their first-round opponents at the 102nd annual Lyon County League Tournament being held at White Auditorium in Emporia.
The No. 4 girls kicked the tournament off on Monday at 4:00 as they took on the No. 6 ranked SCC Titans. The first match-up with the Titans earlier in the season was a close contest until the Bulldogs finally pulled away in the final quarter.
Monday night the Titans were short key players although I’m not sure it would have mattered. The Lady Dawgs opened up the game firing on all cylinders. All the girls had hot hands and making shots looked effortless in the opening half.
The Bulldogs played solid on the defensive end as well and gained quick control early and held a commanding 20-4 lead after the opening eight minutes of play.
In the second quarter, Ava Foltz caught fire hitting three treys to go along with multiple layups by Yolaine Luthi to keep the foot on the gas. Madison led 43-12 at the half.
While the scoring cooled off some in the second half, Madison continued to power through and keep putting points on the board in the third. With a 58-18 lead going into the final quarter, everyone got to see some playing time and almost everyone made it into the scorebook and Madison wins convincingly 62-21.
Yolaine Luthi led the way with 16 points, Ava Foltz 14, Jalynn Weakley 8, Candace Ashlock 6, Rachel Trower and Sarah Miser with 5, Caylin Luthi, Lucie Celte, Sadie Albert and Elizabeth Freund all scored 2.
Tuesday night found boys in the No. 5 spot ready to avenge an earlier loss in the season to No. 4 Waverly. Like the girls, the boys also came out and made a statement in the opening quarter. Bryson Turner got hot early and accounted for most of the Bulldog offense all night long. Madison had a 22-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Madison held Waverly to four second-quarter points and led 32-19 going into the break with Turner already logging 20 points in the scorebook.
The second half was more of the same including Turner hitting his favorite jump shot from the elbow and put up 32 points before he was pulled to let the reserves have some time on the court. Madison took advantage of Waverly’s zone and continued to attack throughout the game and most definitely avenged their earlier loss with a 60-43 victory sending them to the semi-final round on Friday night.
Turner’s 32 was followed up by Gavin Isch’s double — double with 14 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Colton Isch put up some impressive numbers with 10 points, 5 boards, 7 steals and 6 assists to help guide the Bulldog offense. Cade Hurlburt rounded things out with 4 points.
The Lady Dawgs will take on No. 2 Olpe at 4:00 on Friday and the boys will also face Olpe who are the 1 seed at 8:30 Friday night. They will both be playing for an appearance in the Championship game Saturday night.
Be sure to watch The Madison News Facebook page for updates on the games on Friday night and Saturday.
