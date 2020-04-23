Lyon County emergency personnel had a busy three o'clock hour Thursday afternoon as multiple vehicle accidents came across the scanner.
The first, occurring at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 50 and Industrial Road near the Golden Wok, involved a car and a semi. Police were still confirming injuries when the initial call went through.
The second accident occurred just under 30 minutes later at the intersection of Sixth and Merchant streets when two passenger cars collided.
The cause of both crashes is pending investigation. The Gazette will provide more updates to this story as information becomes available.
