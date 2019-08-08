The 2019 SOS Strong Campaign came to a close Thursday evening with an awards banquet at Lyon County State Bank.
This year’s group of 20 “Strong Men” from Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Osage and Morris counties each sought to raise a total of at least $1,000 to aid in SOS, Inc.’s ongoing mission of preventing instances of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. While the final donation total remains to be figured, all money will be put toward funding SOS’s general operations, safe shelters and crisis services as well as advocacy programs for victims. There were no set guidelines on how to raise donations, allowing for plenty of creativity.
“You don’t have to have experienced these types of issues yourself to be vigilant about them and aware of them, and that’s why I joined in,” said “Strong Man” and John North Ford sales and leasing associate Osiel Garza. “I’m so glad that I did. As far as raising the money, I’m a big fisherman, so I took two decks of cards, I sold each card for $10, and with the purchase of a card I raffled off two crappie dinners for four people at the Olpe Chicken House. They were kind enough to partner with me.”
As chosen representatives, the “Strong Men” also took pledges to lead by example, never blame victims, to not be willing bystanders, to not engage in acts of violence, to stand up for those in need and to always use their voices to speak up for what is right.
“It’s been a really, really great group of guys to work with,” said SOS Child Advocacy Center Director and campaign organizer Lucas Moody. “This is the first year that we’ve had a ton of feedback from the public. I’m seeing a lot of Facebook comments saying, ‘Hey, I received services there’ or even ‘SOS saved my life.’ I think it’s impactful to see guys taking the lead on these topics and conversations and seeing the community rally behind them and support them.”
There were both returning representatives and first-timers, but no matter their length of experience, those asked about why they chose to join the campaign had similar answers.
“My wife and I adopted our daughter several years ago, and during that process we got involved with CASA of the Flint Hills,” said Osage City Parks and Recreation Director Corey Linton. “This is now my second year. After Lucas reached out to me the first time, I didn’t really realize all the important programs that SOS was involved in until I did some research. CASA was one of those programs. There really wasn’t much of a presence in Osage County, so I kind of felt obligated in a way to at least try to help out.”
“The biggest thing is that this provides an opportunity for people to see what’s going on,” State Representative Eric Smith of Burlington added. “It’s one of those things that, unless you’re directly involved in the process, you don’t really know what all is going on. So for a public official, or other well known individuals in the community other than myself, to get out there and get involved in these things gives people a better chance to see what’s happening and what’s needed in their community. That’s the real advantage of it.”
While SOS leadership was excited about another successful campaign, the agency is still seeking those willing to volunteer either the time or spare funds. As a non-profit, SOS does receive local, state and federal grant money, but isn’t always allowed to legally allocate those funds as leadership would prefer.
“We have a lot of opportunities to get involved and there’s a ton of need for it every year,” Moody said. “SOS Strong is obviously a way to get involved; we have another major one in Hope-A-Palooza. They’re not super fun topics to talk about, but the reality of it is is that things like this are what lead to a healthy community and we need their financial support. People can always visit us at soskansas.com and call our offices to look for opportunities. The biggest thing is just be willing to start a conversation and join in where you can.”
SOS, Inc.’s Emporia offices are located at 618 Mechanic St. and are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The organization can be reached at 343-8799 during regular operating hours or anytime through the SOS toll-free 24/7 helpline at 800-825-1295.
