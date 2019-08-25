Gray skies and a cool breeze didn't stop a large crowd of supporters and survivors from turning out for the 19th annual Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday morning at Jones Park.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes the brain to stop sending signals to muscles. Early symptoms can include an inability to grasp objects, slow or slurred speech or “drop foot,” which causes a gait abnormality due to paralysis of muscles in the lower leg. There is no cure for ALS, though there are some treatments that help improve quality of life for some patients.
Totals raised for this year's walk will be announced Monday.
Shannon Reed, development manager for the ALS Association's Mid-America Chapter, said the funds helped the organization provide support and services for people living with the disease.
Reed said the ALS Association has kicked off a new challenge similar to 2014's viral ice bucket challenge that helped raise awareness and more than $200 million toward ALS research.
"This year we have a new message called 'Challenge Me,'" she said. "'Challenge Me' is a way that anyone and everyone can support people with ALS."
Reed said people can participate in the challenge by signing up for ALS walks, advocating for people with ALS, matching donations and by caring for someone with ALS.
"In the end, it also is a challenge to find a cure for ALS, because that is what we all want," Reed said. "We hope this campaign see what an amazing movement they joined when they raised those buckets."
Part of this year's fundraising came on behalf of Dar Wilson, who made a quilt in honor of her niece who has ALS. Wilson raised more than $17,000 selling raffle tickets for the quilt leading up to the event, with more people purchasing a chance to win throughout the morning.
"Darlene called me about two weeks ago wanting to know if she could raffle a quilt off that she made in honor of her niece who has ALS, and I said, 'Sure, by all means,' and she said, 'Well, I've already raised $16,000 with the quilt,'" Walk Organizer Gary Ace said. "I think that is really, really awesome. We were talking, and I was on about the highest level I could be when she told me that."
Ace, a retired dentist, worked with seven patients over the years who had ALS. Seeing firsthand how cruel the disease was inspired him to organize Emporia's longstanding fundraiser.
"It's a cruel, cruel disease," he said. "Hopefully what we do here makes a difference in someone's life."
Karen Fish B’Hymer was one of the many people out walking for a loved one. B'Hymer's mother, Jeri Fish, died in 2015 less than two years after she was first diagnosed with ALS. B'Hymer said the walks were a good way to feel support, since there were so many people who understood the disease.
"It feels good to have support," she said. "This is a very lonely disease when you lose somebody. It's just nice to see everybody out here and to get the support."
B'Hymer, who was her mother's caregiver after her diagnosis, said she was grateful for the support and assistance her family received from the ALS Association.
"The ALS Association is a wonderful resource and they're available at all times," she said. "They are there quickly. As devastating as the experience is, they helped us and they helped us get through that. We also have a good support group here in Emporia, so you can reach out to others."
Tracy Griffin said he lost his father, Tim Griffin, to ALS when he was in eighth grade.
"It was horrible, but Dad just took it in stride and had a lot of dignity as he was unable to do more and more stuff," he said. "He always tried to keep in good spirits."
Griffin said his father was a well-loved teacher and coach for the Chase County School District, where he was active in the community. Because of that, Griffin said the list of supporters for "Coach Griff's Team" seems to grow each year for the walk.
"We have family that come back and, with Dad being a teacher and a coach and a big member of the Chase County community, we have people come and it seems like we always have a handful of new people who just show up because they've been meaning to come in years past and they were able to make it work this year," he said. "It's just really important to keep it going. We're down to two [ALS walks] in Kansas, with Emporia being one of them. I wish there were more, but it's really cool that Emporia still keeps it going."
Griffin said the most important advice he could give to other families living with ALS was to keep going.
"Just stay close as a family and keep hope," he said.
