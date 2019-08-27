Choral Spectrum, KC — Kansas City’s LGBTQIA+ and Supporting Chorus — brought a message of love and acceptance to Emporia First United Methodist Church Saturday afternoon.
The stop was part of the group’s summer Unity Tour.
Michael Robert Patch, artistic director and conductor, said the group was formed as a way to include those who did not easily fit into the spectrum of men’s and women’s choruses.
“Kansas City has a men’s chorus and they have a women’s chorus, but we discovered in the last few seasons that there were people who were transgender, so their voice might not match what they look like, or they might be transitioning so their voice is in flux — sort of like someone who’s going through puberty all over again,” Patch said. “There are genderfluid people who don’t fit comfortably in a men’s chorus or a women’s chorus, so we wanted to develop a chorus that gave a home to all of those people that didn’t feel comfortable for one reason or another in a men’s chorus or a women’s chorus.”
What makes Choral Spectrum unique from other touring groups is that members are not just sharing their voices, Patch said. They are also sharing an important message.
“Most choirs go on tours to showcase their singing, and what we wanted to do going on tour was to speak to people about LGBT issues and equality in a way that will show that we aren’t a threat to be around,” Patch said. “People who don’t have a concept of what an LGBT group is might have some trepidation about attending a performance, or opening themselves up to be a part of something like this. We want to open ourselves up with our music and our singing and our presence, that this is a community that can be embraced and should be embraced. We want everyone to feel comfortable with who we are and spread that message.”
Choral Spectrum was formed last year with 13 singers. Saturday’s performance featured 22 singers, and Patch said the group will expand to 35 singers in September at the start of the next season.
“We’re growing real quick and there’s a lot of support for it,” he said. “We have found that we’ve also been a chorus for allies. Maybe they don’t feel comfortable singing in a gay men’s chorus or a lesbian women’s chorus, but they feel very comfortable singing in a group that is a mix of everyone. We have a number of people who are allies — who have a relative, a son or a daughter, a sister or a brother, or even a parent — who is in the LGBT spectrum, so they sing with us as a way to support a family member.”
The chorus performed a rich variety of arrangements, including a special rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit “Born This Way.” Transcriptions of each arrangement were provided to the audience to help them follow along during the performance and gain a deeper understanding of the meaning behind each selection. Every song the group performs has to fit certain qualifications.
“First and foremost, it needs to speak to our cause, which is building bridges and making a difference in the community through song,” Patch said. “We select music that specifically speaks to — not only to the audience — but also to the singers. We start with the text, the meaning, and go from there. Fortunately, I have a background in choral music, so I have a good sense of the different composers and the type of music that they do. All of this music performed [Saturday] was on our Spring show, so we brought that on tour.”
FUMC Pastor Karla Sheffy thanked Choral Spectrum for their performance.
“Thank you so much for coming here and making us one of the stops on your tour,” she said. “Thank you for bringing the beauty of your voices and the richness that comes with the words that you sing, too. It was awesome, and I think that I can speak for all of us that it was awesome.”
“I enjoyed all of it,” Kathy Herrera said. “It was very powerful.”
Cheryl Doty also enjoyed the performance.
“It was very uplifting,” she said. “I thought their selection of music was great. I loved that we had the words. I’m a music person and words are very important to me, and it was just uplifting and good for everyone. It was just a very positive concert.”
For more information about Choral Spectrum, KC visit www.choralspectrumkc.org or find them on Facebook.
