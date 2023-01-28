USD 386 met on Wednesday, Jan. 25th and had a large audience present as the fate of a proposed Ag building was on the table.
Before any updates were given on the proposed Ag building, new officers needed to be elected for the board. Jeff Williams was appointed President and Todd Pyle vice-president and each took the Oath of Office and were installed into their new positions.
After the approval of action items and the 2023-24 Calendar were finalized, FFA Booster Club member Greg Davis gave an update and shared a proposal for their plans for an Ag building. After hitting several roadblocks between outrageous bids by architects and COVID, it appears that the FFA’s hard work and persistence has finally paid off.
Davis presented plans and a campaign goal of $390,000 for the construction of an Ag building to be located behind the high school building. The price tag was a welcome relief from the multi million dollar quotes the school board had last heard from an architect to add both a weight room and to construct an Ag building.
The $390,000 will just be for the Ag building. No additional comments from the school board were made about the desire to still seek out an addition in the means of a community weight room.
School Board Member Ty Gaines made a motion to approve the plans and to let the FFA Booster Club move forward with fundraising efforts for the project. Jannette Luthi seconded and motion carried 7-0.
In other business Aaron and Maria Luthi along with a few other speakers were on hand to do a short presentation about Lifewise Academy and their hopes to bring this to the Madison school district.
Lifewise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program which provides Bible-based character education to public schools.
Superintendent Stephen Jowers gave a brief summary before they made their presentation and reiterated that the program itself would not be approved by the school as the rules for keeping church and schools separate.
He indicated that the group was merely providing information about a program where once a week for 30-45 minutes with parental permission, those interested in the program would be excused to leave school property to go to a nearby location to attend a short class and then return to school without any unexcused absences.
The program would take place off of school grounds, would not be federally or state funded and would require parents’ permission for students to participate.
This is a legal program that works diligently to adhere to federal, state and local laws and policies to keep religious and public institutions separate. The program is also described as focusing on a central message of the Bible and foundational themes that speak to common issues of people.
They claim that students will benefit as it has been researched to show improvement both academically and behaviorally in students involved. It has also been shown to reinforce character development and improve mental health.
There was no motion made on whether to allow the kids to be excused to leave school for this opportunity, but gave the group the okay to send out their own survey to parents of children in 1st - 5th Grade classes. Jowers also mentioned they will have a table set up at the next parent/teacher conference to gauge what kind of interest this may have in our community.
Luthi indicated that Madison would only be the second community in Kansas to offer such a service if the school board chooses to do so.
If approved, they would like to start their services when school starts in the fall. Right now the most viable option for the activity to take place would most likely be the Baptist Church just a block away from the elementary school making an easy transition to and from.
At the last school board meeting, Ramsey Belt spoke on behalf of the school lunch being offered saying that it was so bad that the kids had started an Instagram page featuring less than desirable food. Jowers has requested an audit of OPAA to focus on quality of meals being served. In the meantime a Facebook page has been started which will show parents the kind of food that is being served to their kids. That page is Opaa! Food Management at Madison -Virgil USD 386.
Along those same lines, both buildings had health inspections and there were no problems or violations in either building.
Jowers gave an update on the Entegrity project notating that some of the LED lighting had already been replaced. He noted some equipment damaged the gym floors and had reached out to the contractor who will take care of the repairs. Most of the major projects of the Entegrity project will begin on June 1st and be completed by the time school starts back up again in the fall.
Virtual school scenarios were discussed, but no action was taken on the possibility of adding it at this time.
It was also mentioned that NARCAN has been placed in both school buildings in case of an issue. NARCAN is a nasal spray medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Council member Gary Kile had recently brought up the subject a month ago and Jowers looked into it. A local pharmacy in Emporia provides school districts with a couple doses of the drug at no charge.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:11 p.m.
