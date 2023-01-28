USD 386

USD 386 met on Wednesday, Jan. 25th and had a large audience present as the fate of a proposed Ag building was on the table.

Before any updates were given on the proposed Ag building, new officers needed to be elected for the board. Jeff Williams was appointed President and Todd Pyle vice-president and each took the Oath of Office and were installed into their new positions.

