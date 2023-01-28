IMG_2001.jpg

Pictured are FFA representatives, Jenna Beeman, Carla Davis, Lion and FFA rep Greg Davis, Lion President Brad Williams and Rachel Ballard.

 Courtesy photo

A donation in the amount of $5,000 was presented to the Madison FFA on last Saturday evening at their BBQ fundraiser by the Madison Lions Club.

The funds are being raised for a new FFA facility.

