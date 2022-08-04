The Emporia State athletic department is getting ready for its annual auction event on Aug. 12. But things will be a little different this year.
The department is calling it a “Kickoff Bash” this year and it will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction before the program and live auction begins at 6:45 p.m. It will feature live entertainment from Howl 2 Go Dueling Pianos, presented by Michelin. They will be performing for three hours starting at 7:30 p.m.
Brett McLaughlin, Senior Associate Athletic Director, External Operations & Marketing, noted the change was made this year with all of the excitement around campus with a new president and athletic director.
The event will also be held in a new location this year – Memorial Union’s Webb Hall. It has traditionally been held in White Auditorium and was held outdoors at Welch Stadium last year due to COVID.
Emporia State has been hosting an athletic auction for over 25 years and it’s one of their main ways to support their student-athletes. Fans get the opportunity to interact with student-athletes and will be able to meet new athletic director, David Spafford.
As McLaughlin noted, there’s a lot that goes into putting this together.
“This really is a year-long endeavor,” McLaughlin said. “Myself along with Jason Santangelo (Assistant Director for Athletic Development) and Jan Trelc (Director of Donor Relations) and Anna Ryan (Donor Relations Coordinator) with Donor Relations, we all work together. We also have an auction committee comprised of staff members, coaches, and community members that meet year-round to plan for this.”
In terms of what will be auctioned off, the committee works with the community and starts with those who have previously donated to the auction.
“We reach out to those who have donated to our auction in the past and see if they would like to do it again,” McLaughlin said. “We look at the Emporia community and see if anyone would be interested in donating anything because we are promoting their business by doing that. We’ll also auction off experiences, such as golf packages. And then each of our teams has a represented item, whether it being a part of the gameday experience with that team or traveling with the team on the road.”
McLaughlin knows how important ESU and the Emporia community are to each other. They try to return the favor to those who support Emporia State.
“In Emporia, we thrive off of our community members and they are going to thrive off of us,” McLaughlin said. “We really cherish their support, whether that’s coming to an event or a game, or donations in different ways. We want to be able to promote those local businesses that are partnering with us the best we can and make sure our fans know about these places and go support them too because we want to support those who support us.”
The student-athletes that fans will get to meet largely depend on what teams are on campus. Given that this year’s event is happening before school starts, not everyone is back on campus yet.
“We reach out to our coaches and we let them know how many student-athletes we want and ask them if anyone is in town,” McLaughlin said. “With us doing this before school starts, not all teams are back yet. But we like to try and get the ‘face’ of the team, who people know and recognize if we can. It’s cool for our fans to be able to interact with the student-athletes because when they go to games, they can know the person better.”
You can sign up at ESUHornets.com and click tickets. Regular admission is $75 and includes food and limited bar service. A VIP table is $700 and includes admission for eight people, food, a personalized beverage menu, treats from The Sweet Granada, a student-athlete table attendant, and a reserved table close to the main stage.
“We would love as many people there as possible,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll have catering from a lot of places, including ESU Dining Services, Gourmet To-Go, Casa Ramos, and Sweet Granada. We’ll have a bar with beverages. Michelin is a huge supporter for us in this with the live entertainment. It’s going to be a fun time.”
