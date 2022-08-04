ESU Kickoff Bash

Emporia State Athletics will host its Kickoff Bash on Aug. 12 in Memorial Union’s Webb Hall.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State athletic department is getting ready for its annual auction event on Aug. 12. But things will be a little different this year.

The department is calling it a “Kickoff Bash” this year and it will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction before the program and live auction begins at 6:45 p.m. It will feature live entertainment from Howl 2 Go Dueling Pianos, presented by Michelin. They will be performing for three hours starting at 7:30 p.m.

