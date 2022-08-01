The Emporia Hot Flashes advanced to the championship bracket of the Granny Basketball National Tournament over the weekend at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.
Emporia won all three of its pool games on Saturday, starting with a 55-53 victory over the Sunflowers (KS). They then won against the Monroe Mustangs (IA), 51-44 before topping the All-Stars from Oklahoma, 50-48 to go undefeated in pool play.
“Having to play three games in one day is a pretty tall order for us, so we were pretty tired,” said Kristi Wright, who is one of the players on the team. “But I was really proud of the team. They really stepped up and everyone worked together to get those wins. We were short two players, so we tried different combinations of people together that we have never had before, and that took some getting used to.”
In the first round of the single-elimination championship bracket, the Hot Flashes lost to the Oklahoma Twisters, 60-45. This was the same team that beat Emporia twice during the regular season, by one point each game.
“We really wanted to beat them,” Wright said. “But we had one of our players get into foul trouble in the first quarter, so we had to readjust who was playing and it just took us a little while to get into our rhythm. Hopefully, next year we will beat them.”
This was the first time the Hot Flashes went to the National Tournament. It was held in Wisconsin last year, so the team chose not to go due to the distance. But with it being in Kansas City this year, which is centrally located to a lot of the league’s teams, it made sense this year.
“If you make a basket, everybody cheers for you,” Wright said. “If you make a granny shot (a three-point underhanded shot), everybody cheers. If someone falls down, everybody’s worried. It’s very nice. Everyone is fun to be around and very supportive. We root for other teams all the time and cheer for them. It’s just a very nice, fun time to be with other women playing basketball, where you hopefully don’t hurt yourself and it’s not quite as physical as regular basketball.”
Emporia finished its regular season with an 11-2 record to advance to the tournament. They will next play in the Kansas Senior Games in Topeka on Sept. 9-10.
