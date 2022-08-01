Hot Flashes Tournament 2022

The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team at the National Tournament in Kansas City.

 Courtesy Photo

The Emporia Hot Flashes advanced to the championship bracket of the Granny Basketball National Tournament over the weekend at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.

Emporia won all three of its pool games on Saturday, starting with a 55-53 victory over the Sunflowers (KS). They then won against the Monroe Mustangs (IA), 51-44 before topping the All-Stars from Oklahoma, 50-48 to go undefeated in pool play.

