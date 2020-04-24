Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 64F. S winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.