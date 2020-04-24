morning.jpg

Good morning! Expect rain to begin near noon today and continue throughout the evening. Highs will reach the mid-60s. 

Our top stories from yesterday:

David Traylor Zoo breaks ground on laughing kookaburra exhibit -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_315d67d4-8587-11ea-bbcb-1bd785d4f7ed.html

COVID cases continue to rise; hospitalizations remain low -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_210594ea-85a2-11ea-89d5-2f9de03b1c50.html

Heritage Pentecostal pastor seeks to set record straight -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_7395e5c2-84ce-11ea-a36a-23bc7b1e7dc9.html

Top national news:

Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious -

https://apnews.com/627905cd0d95af34f13da17214caeb01

Amid anxiety, Georgia lets close-contact businesses reopen -

https://apnews.com/fbc35dc7c386447347d7254597b95b3b

Your uplifting story for today:

Oregon high school student is making clear face masks so the hearing-impaired can be safe during coronavirus crisis -

https://www.oregonlive.com/teamoregon/2020/04/oregon-high-school-student-is-making-clear-face-masks-so-the-hearing-impaired-can-be-safe-during-coronavirus-crisis.html

