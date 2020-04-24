Good morning! Expect rain to begin near noon today and continue throughout the evening. Highs will reach the mid-60s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
David Traylor Zoo breaks ground on laughing kookaburra exhibit -
COVID cases continue to rise; hospitalizations remain low -
Heritage Pentecostal pastor seeks to set record straight -
Top national news:
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious -
Amid anxiety, Georgia lets close-contact businesses reopen -
Your uplifting story for today:
Oregon high school student is making clear face masks so the hearing-impaired can be safe during coronavirus crisis -
