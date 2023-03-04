The USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District has announced a new superintendent.
Board of Education President Jeff Williams confirmed Wednesday that the board voted 7-0 to approve Madison Junior/Senior High School Principal Tammy Baird for the superintendent position during a meeting Tuesday evening.
Baird was one of two individuals interviewed for the position Tuesday, alongside Humboldt High School Principal John Johnson.
Williams said Baird will make a great fit for the administrative position, with over 25 years of educational experience, including two years as the Junior/Senior High School Principal.
“She’s been an integral part of the administration of our school and she’s fully certified and qualified for district leadership,” Williams said. “She was the best candidate we had.”
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Baird told The Madison News Thursday. “When I started out in education, I really never planned on being a principal, let alone the superintendent.”
Baird said she changed her mind when she came to Madison two years ago.
“The community and the students and the staff and the board [are all] welcoming and everybody wants what’s best for the students,” she said. “I think it’s just a great place to become a superintendent.”
Additionally, Baird said, she received a push from current USD 386 Superintendent Stephen Jowers.
“Mr. Jowers has been very supportive and he’s felt like I could do the job, the superintendent job,” she said. “So that’s why I applied, because he supported me.”
Baird started her education career in Burlingame as a business teacher, eventually becoming the principal. She held that position for 21 years before moving to Madison two years ago. She will continue her position as Junior/Senior High School Principal while fulfilling her superintendent duties.
Baird said she is looking forward to helping students even more in her new position, with a focus on balancing the budget, building projects including the vocational agriculture building and weight room and more.
“Financially and academically getting the district where it needs to be and the students where they need to be so they can be successful when they leave here,” she summarized.
Baird encouraged anyone in the community with questions to reach out to her and thanked them for their support.
“Thank you for being as welcoming as you have and if you need to talk to me my door is open,” she said.
