Good morning! May should start out on the warm and windy side today with highs in the mid-80s and gusts reaching 20 mph.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Gov. Kelly outlines plan for reopening Kansas, sets June 15 as tentative end date -
Wolf Bordonaro named 2020 Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor -
Public Health reports 15 new cases, 5 recoveries after Wednesday testing -
Top national news:
‘And then, boom’: Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens -
A coronavirus drug seems to work. What’s next? -
https://apnews.com/59019b809074cf4b55d2fddef5b895f3
Your uplifting story for today:
Cop gets her revenge on Sheriff who 'sacked her because she's gay' by BEATING him in race for his own office in landslide victory -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8276493/Ohio-lesbian-defeats-sheriff-sacked-gay-race-office.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.