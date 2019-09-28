For more than a decade, local resident Mi’Chielle Cooper has devoted her time to assisting those that can’t ask for help themselves.
Thanks to a recent organizational merger, her mission is now expanding across the Midwest into the Rocky Mountains.
Founded in 2009, Cooper’s Saffordville-based Rockin’ Paw Rescue & Adoption Network has improved the lives of hundreds of abused, neglected and unwanted animals by giving them access to proper food, medical care and, perhaps most importantly, the love of dedicated and caring foster families.
In celebrating its 10th anniversary this September, the organization merged with a larger animal benefit known as the Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, and now serves as its official Kansas and Missouri branch.
“We were definitely excited to have such a knowledgeable Cocker owner and rescuer join our efforts,” RMCR President Audra Bowen said. “Adding Kansas and Missouri makes both of [our organizations’] 10-year anniversaries memorable.”
Although her area of focus now includes states like Colorado and New Mexico, Cooper believes she won’t have much adapting to do with her “new” position.
“My great-grandparents and grandparents had always had Cocker Spaniels around when I was growing up, so I quickly developed a love for them,” Cooper said. “It’s my opinion, but first and foremost, I think these dogs are absolutely beautiful. Secondly, they have really great personalities. They’re often called the merry Cocker for a reason, and that’s because their general disposition is extremely happy. They’re a sporting breed, so they’re great for people that like to be active and be outside. Their size is also a huge plus, I think. They’re not those kind of small, aggressive, yappy dogs and they’re not the kind of dogs that are so big that they take you along for walks.”
During her career, Cooper has primarily focused on providing services to Cocker Spaniels and Spaniel mixes — about 500 of them in total — but hasn’t discriminated when the livelihood of other animals has been on the line.
Since beginning her foray into the world of nonprofits as the executive director of the H. Dale Buck Animal Welfare Memorial Fund in 2005, Cooper and her husband, Jim, have rescued other breeds as needed — including the occasional cat or two — while also performing community outreach. In spreading her appreciation for the breed she holds so close to her heart, Cooper has provided humane education in elementary schools, held training events for shelter workers and managed a grant providing Blue Buffalo dog and cat food to 10 small, rural shelters in Kansas.
In all, Cooper has raised approximately $1.5 million in funds towards pet-related initiatives. She points to one early rescue in particular — a black Cocker Spaniel named Cookie — with igniting her unquenchable enthusiasm for animal rehabilitation.
“They picked her up near Eureka and she had obviously been running loose for a long, long time,” Cooper said. “Her fur was so filthy and mottled that she barely even resembled a dog when I first saw her. They really don’t have the necessary resources or much of a pound down there, but there were a lot of volunteers down there that watched for these kinds of situations. So when they picked this dog up, they actually called our Buck Fund to come get her. I went out to the Emporia Vet Hospital to meet this dog because they knew I had kind of been wanting a Cocker. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I gotten myself into?’
“We soon discovered that she had definitely been abused, because there were things you just couldn’t do with her like picking her up or playing rough. Sooner than later though, she ended up morphing into ‘Popcorn’ Cookie, which my husband named her because she would always sit up in the recliner with him and share the popcorn he eats during the evening. She ended up being one of his favorite foster dogs ever. She would literally dance, and hip-hop and buck for those snacks, and you could tell she started embracing the fact that she was living a good life.
“Seeing the change from her coming in and just sleeping all the time because she was so traumatized to becoming this vibrant and happy dog made me really start thinking. I knew that if I could help this dog, that I could help others and that I could keep doing it again, and again and again. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else after that.”
In continuing her goal of changing the lives of other pets like Cookie, Cooper said there is still plenty of room for more volunteers, donors and foster families to help no matter how big of a contribution they can make. She’s currently focused on rewriting the Blue Buffalo food grants for her new organization, and hopes to possibly find someone willing to walk the foster dogs she hosts in her rural farm house.
Cooper doesn’t discriminate foster families based on location, either. In fact, about 85 percent of previous adoptions have found homes in Colorado even before the merger, with some going as far east as Baltimore. Things Cooper does keep a close eye on, however, are the general feeling of prospective home environments and the dedication of willing owners. In order to adopt, families must undergo a background check that may include a site visit in addition to paying a fee for their new pet’s medical and behavioral care.
“We’re contacted a lot of the time by concerned citizens, and there’s also groups on Facebook that go out in search of certain breeds at certain area shelters,” Cooper said. “We especially want to know when a Cocker has only a few days or hours left before it may be euthanized. There’s also an email list that goes out to let local rescue groups know what dogs are on limited time, so that’s one of the biggest ways we find dogs that we take in. We also have situations where owners are forced to surrender dogs because of moves or other life changes.
“We’ve been given a hard time and kind of been made fun of before because we have a three-step adoption process. There’s the application, then we do vet and personal references looking at how they’ve taken care of past pets and then we usually do an on-site, eyes-on-the-ground interview at the family home and in their yard. One of the things we’ve found over the years is that if there’s a family that wants to adopt but not everyone’s completely on board, then that adoption just isn’t going to work out.”
Those interested in volunteering their time, funds or other resources to the Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue can reach out online at rockymountaincockerrescue.org/ways-to-help. Adoption forms and profiles of available animals can also be found on the site. Cooper can be contacted at MiChielle@RockyMountainCockerRescue.org.
“What we do is really, really important not just for the dogs, but for the owners themselves,” Cooper said. “There have been times in my life where I know my mental and physical health hasn’t been the best, and the thing that helped me keep going was the fact that I had my own Cockers to take care of along with the foster Cockers that may have been put to sleep if I hadn’t been there for them. It’s what I feel I was partially put on this earth for.”
