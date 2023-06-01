The Lyon County Commission approved a communication tower near Americus and received a budget request from the Attorney’s Office at a relatively short meeting Thursday morning.
Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley said the KGI Wireless and Verizon Wireless tower will be 305 feet tall and will be placed just west of Americus off of 10th Ave.
County attorney Marc Goodman and office manager Emily Torres presented commissioners with their upcoming budget request. Torres said the office’s service contract will require a $20,000 increase, though she was able to pull half of the amount from other accounts, bringing the amount for the county down to $10,000.
“That is due to an increase in the expense of technology, really,” Torres said.
Goodman added that the budget also included a 40% increase in his salaries line item.
“The primary reason that I did that was that I couldn’t quite get why we didn’t see resumes from anybody anymore,” Goodman said. “... What I suddenly found out was after a long period where we could offer a better salary for prosecutors than most counties, they had somehow, suddenly jumped way past us.”
