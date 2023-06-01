Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved a communication tower near Americus and received a budget request from the Attorney’s Office at a relatively short meeting Thursday morning.

Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley said the KGI Wireless and Verizon Wireless tower will be 305 feet tall and will be placed just west of Americus off of 10th Ave.

