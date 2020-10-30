The Spartans’ season came to an end Friday night, but EHS most certainly did not go down without a fight.
Down 21-0 at halftime, the Spartans took the game to the Timberwolves of Blue Valley Southwest after the break. Interim head coach Keaton Tuttle ordered up an onside kick to open the second half. The kick failed, but the intent to battle had been declared as EHS set out to claw back into its first postseason game of 2020.
An interception, a touchdown, a turnover and another touchdown followed to bring the Spartans within seven points of BVSW with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter. The Timberwolves ultimately pulled away with a pair of touchdowns and safety, but what can be said about EHS’ season-ending defeat was that they played to the very end.
“(The third quarter) was a fun turn of events” Tuttle said. “You know, I’ve told other coaches this in the past, when things like that happen in a football game, for me there’s almost no better feeling. There’s no other reason you do it. To see the excitement on the kid’s faces; they were ready to go. We had ourselves right there, right back in it.”
The Spartans 2020 campaign came to a close at home Friday night as BVSW topped EHS in a 36-14 victory to advance to regional competition. Camden Kirmer paced the Spartans with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown, but the aerial attack the Timberwolves and quarterback Tanner Curry brought to Emporia was overpowering. EHS finishes the season with a record of 2-7.
The Spartans won the coin toss and elected to receive, but did very little with their opportunities in the first half.
EHS opened the game with an impressive 10-play drive, supported by a 16-yard, third down completion from Cam Geitz to Daniel Knapp that brought the Spartans near midfield, but the charge sputtered after a second down sack. Two drives later, EHS drove across midfield, this time with the help of a Geitz completion to Charles Snyder, but a Kirmer fumble stymied the Spartans as the game remained scoreless.
And while EHS struggled to maintain offensive momentum, the Timberwolves went to work, attacking the EHS secondary through the air. Just three plays after Kirmer’s turnover, senior quarterback Tanner Curry connected with junior wideout Zach Atkins for the first of three first-half touchdowns to open the scoring. BVSW knocked on the door again a possession later before fumbling in the red zone, but after the Spartans wasted the opportunity, Curry and Atkins linked up for a second time to put the Timberwolves ahead 14-0.
After one more EHS three-and-out, BVSW got more seven points on the board when Curry hit Atkins in the corner of the end zone to bring the score to 21-0 at the half.
“I think their quarterback played a hell of a game, getting the ball out of the pocket and downfield,” Tuttle said. “Anytime you have a quarterback who can escape the pocket and still deliver a ball downfield, you have some serious weaponry there.”
Down three scores, the Spartans got creative after the half, attempting an onside kick to open the second half. The kick failed, recovered by BVSW, but on the second play from scrimmage, Knapp intercepted Curry to hand EHS the ball at the 50-yard line.
With the ball back in their hands and the season on the line, the Spartans turned to their most reliable playmaker in Kirmer. EHS’s leading rusher on the season carried the ball eight times for 33 yards and delivered the Spartans’ first touchdown of the night on the 11-play drive that followed. Just two plays from scrimmage later, Bobby Trujillo recovered a BVSW fumble, and Cam Geitz converted on a two-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone. EHS had trimmed the lead to 21-14 as just under four minutes remained in the third quarter.
Moments later, Timberwolves kick returner Mason Rozelle sucked life from the momentum the Spartans’ scoring burst had inserted into the contest. With EHS’ deficit cut to seven points, the senior returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to immediately push it back to a two-score game. After a missed extra point, the Timberwolves lead by double-digits once again, ahead 27-14 at the end of the third quarter.
EHS didn’t score again after Rozelle’s dagger, but the Spartans were not without their moments in the final period. BVSW appeared ready to add another score to its tally before a fumble on the one-yard. The turnover offered EHS a lifeline, but with 99 yards in front of them, the Spartans went three-and-out and handed BVSW two more points after botched snap lead to a safety. EHS had one more trick to pull out of its, and recovered the onside that followed, but once again couldn’t gain a first down.
“I challenged the seniors to leave it out there,” Tuttle said. I told them, ‘Don’t give yourself a chance to regret how you played in what is potentially your last game. I really wanted to make sure that they left it all out there and didn’t have any regrets about how they played or anything like that.”
A four-yard rushing score from Timberwolves running back Jake Laurie after an EHS punt closed the scoring for the night and put a cap on the Spartans’ season.
The defeat marked the certain end of an uncertain 2020 football season. In July and August, questions swirled around whether or not the Spartans could even make it to Week 1; EHS’ got all the way to Week 9. They won only two games, but in the final game of the season battled until the very end. And the Spartans were upended just 10 days ago when head coach Corby Milleson was abruptly fired, but Tuttle — despite losing both of his games in charge — has brought balance to the program since taking over.
No matter the challenge, the Spartans endured.
“It feels like this season was over before it started,” Tuttle said. “It’s one of those things where you’re not sure if you’re going to get a chance to play and then you do. It’s hard to kind of take it in and sit around and you’re preparing every week. It went fast. It went unbelievably fast. Especially these last eight or nine days.”
With the 2020 season in the books, Tuttle has his eyes on remaining with EHS. He plans to throw his name in the hat to become the team’s next head coach.
“I’ve been here now going on six years,” Tuttle said. “And I call Emporia home. So I think one way or another, I’m going to be here next year.”
