The inaugural Disc Golf Capital Junior Championship is set to take place on Sunday at Peter Pan Park.
Tee time is 9 a.m. and players should be checked in at the course by 8:30. It is an amateur-only C-tier singles tournament that is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association.
There are two age groups in the junior division. Eleven and under will play nine holes and 12 and over will play two rounds (36 holes).
The tournament will be presented by The Farm Path Tour/Team Esco and is sponsored by Dynamic Discs.
Tyson Jones runs The Farm Path Tour, which does tournaments all over the Midwest. He is also a part of Team Esco, which is based in Emporia and led by Lupe Esquivel. Emporia’s history with disc golf made it a natural choice to host.
“Emporia is the disc golf capital of the world and DD (Dynamic Discs) is sponsoring the event,” Jones said. “Team Esco is also based out of Emporia and people love to visit for disc golf and everything else Emporia offers, so it just made sense.”
Jones noted they currently have about 20 players registered but encourages people to register in person the day of. Registration will be open at Peter Pan Park from 8-8:30 a.m.
Given the smaller turnout, the championship this year will be limited to one course. Jones noted that Jones Park will be open to other divisions if they want to play, but that is separate from the junior championship.
Division winners will get a DyeMax Trophy, which will be a disc with their name on it. But that’s not the main purpose of this event, especially for the younger kids. Jones has two of them that will be participating, a seven and a nine-year-old. He’s excited to watch them play and knows for them it’s about getting experience, not necessarily how well they do.
“It’s not competitive for the little kids,” Jones said. “For them, it’s just tournament experience and that’s what we want. We want them to feel like they’re the real deal, but we’ve got to make it fun for them. We’re going to shorten the holes up because we don’t want them playing a 3–400-foot hole by any means. We don’t want them to be throwing all day and not have fun.”
This is the first year of the junior championship, and Jones is hoping to build upon this looking ahead to next year.
“We wanted to put a junior event together,” Jones said. “This is all about the kids. We want to make a championship experience for them. With every tournament, you’ve got to start from the ground up, so we’re looking to build off this tournament this year and grow this thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.