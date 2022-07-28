Emporia’s Granny Basketball team, the Hot Flashes, will be playing in the Granny Basketball National Tournament this weekend in Kansas City’s Hy-Vee Arena. There will be nearly 250 women players ages 50-90 competing this year.

“This is the largest event in the history of Granny Basketball, and we are proud to host it in Kansas City,” local chair of the national tournament Julie Hammer said in a press release. “We are excited for the players, family members and fans to be a part of this special experience.”

