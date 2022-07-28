Emporia’s Granny Basketball team, the Hot Flashes, will be playing in the Granny Basketball National Tournament this weekend in Kansas City’s Hy-Vee Arena. There will be nearly 250 women players ages 50-90 competing this year.
“This is the largest event in the history of Granny Basketball, and we are proud to host it in Kansas City,” local chair of the national tournament Julie Hammer said in a press release. “We are excited for the players, family members and fans to be a part of this special experience.”
The Hot Flashes finished the regular season with an 11-2 record and will compete against teams from Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Wisconsin in the tournament. There are currently 41 Granny Basketball teams in 10 states with Minnesota, Virginia and California in addition to the previously mentioned states.
The tournament will begin at 9 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday. Teams will play three pool games each on Saturday, and Sunday will feature single-elimination brackets based on their pool standings. The Hot Flashes play at 9 am, 1 pm and 2:25 pm on Saturday. The national championship game is scheduled for 2:30 pm on Sunday.
The tournament is open to the public and the $5 admission fee will benefit Noah’s Bandage Project, as will donations generated through fun granny shot activities for players, volunteers and spectators. Noah’s Bandage Project also will be accepting donations of colorful, self-adhesive bandages for children with cancer.
Granny Basketball teams consist of five or six women age 50 or older, with a roster makeup of two guards, two forwards and one or two centers. Players wear 1920s-style uniforms: bloomers, middy blouses, and knee-high stockings. Games consist of four 8-minute quarters. The clock only stops for time-outs, injuries, free throws, and falls. Players are allowed two dribbles per possession and running or jumping is not allowed. Any physical contact is considered a foul and players are disqualified after three fouls. All baskets are worth two points unless a shot is underhanded, which is worth three points. Free throws are worth one point.
The league is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 to provide fun, competitive exercise for women age 50 and older; an avenue for charitable giving; wholesome, nostalgic, and sometimes humorous entertainment; recognition for mature women; and a method of preserving the history of six-on-six basketball.
