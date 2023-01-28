After many years of talks between community members and school board members about the possibility of constructing an Ag building, it appears that the dream is finally becoming a reality.

Madison FFA Booster Club member, Greg Davis gave a very detailed overview of the long awaited Ag building project that has been highly anticipated for several years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.