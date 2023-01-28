After many years of talks between community members and school board members about the possibility of constructing an Ag building, it appears that the dream is finally becoming a reality.
Madison FFA Booster Club member, Greg Davis gave a very detailed overview of the long awaited Ag building project that has been highly anticipated for several years.
Davis said the serious talks started during the 2019-20 school year when they were introducing the thought of having a joint Ag/Weight room building by then Superintendent Stu Moeckel and FFA instructor Latham Wiggins. These talks began based on the tremendous growth in the FFA/Ag program and classes and the need for an improved weight room facility.
At that time a community committee was formed to gather data and information and to provide the Booster Club and the school district recommendations about both the Ag building project and the weight room addition. The committee was made up of school board members, FFA Booster Club members and community members and was led by Rachel Ballard.
The committee brought back two suggestions: 1) Attach a weight/exercise facility to the new gym with key card passes for community to have access to the facility and 2) Build the Ag facility separate between the two schools on the upper practice field.
Once those suggestions were brought before the school board, the board consulted an architectural firm to give them quotes on the proposed items.
Then COVID hit and plans came to a screeching halt.
Fast forward to earlier this year when conversations started back up again and bids were received from architects chosen by the school board. The bids brought a couple of options in which both came with hefty price tags of around $4.5 million. The community committee, FFA Booster Club members and school board members all agreed those numbers were extreme.
That’s when the FFA Booster Club decided to start seeking bids for the Ag building portion and another committee was formed and was made up of Greg Davis, Ty Gaines, Paul Clark and Latham Wiggins. Bids for the proposed building are mostly complete and a true estimated cost of the facility and now are looking to community support to help fund the capital needed to make the long-awaited addition a reality.
During his presentation, Davis unveiled a campaign goal of $390,000 for a 90X60 metal building with two 30’X40’ classrooms, a 20’X60” hall and staging area, restrooms and a 60’X30’ foot shop building with overheard doors on north and south ends.
The $390,000 price tag was a welcome relief as everyone believed the project could be done for a more reasonable amount than prior bids had shown.
The desired location for the building is still behind the high school building on the north end of the practice field which would make it easily accessible to both the High School and elementary school. Davis explained that the location picked by the community committee and the project team is very viable as all the necessary utilities are close and sewer is accessible without requiring a lift station and would also not take a lot of work to get the site ready for construction.
The building will offer a lot of educational opportunities such as field test plots, livestock facility and an events arena for hosting judging contests, range activities and livestock events.
The building could also house other future classes such as shop or other technical classes. The building would be suitable for hosting regional events, public meetings and would create a diverse learning event space.
Davis went on to say that they have been working with the State Fire Marshall as well as local engineers on the plans to ensure they are staying compliant. He was also proud to say that all competitive bids have been received from local or area contractors which has most likely helped keep the costs down from other bids and all of those bids have been required to meet Official State Fire Marshall and ADA Compliance.
Ty Gaines made a motion to approve the plans that the FFA Booster Club presented and to allow them to move forward with their fundraising efforts. Jannette Luthi seconded the motion and motion carried 7-0.
Fundraising efforts for the project by the FFA Booster Club kicked off Saturday night with a BBQ held in Madison. There the committee was able to showcase their plans for the building and field any questions that the community had. They had received a few larger donations and as of right now the club is reporting that they have raised $82,445 to date.
If you would like to make a donation to go towards the Ag building at Madison you can make checks out to Verdigris Valley Community Foundation — FFA Booster Club and mail them to Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 306, Madison, KS 66860.
