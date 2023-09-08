In the scheduled budget hearing, the City of Madison moved to exceed the revenue neutral rate as published at 101.834 which is 5.5 mills above the revenue neutral rate.

This should generate about $16,500 more for the city to have available to be able to offer more competitive wages and benefits to attract future employees.

