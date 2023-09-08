In the scheduled budget hearing, the City of Madison moved to exceed the revenue neutral rate as published at 101.834 which is 5.5 mills above the revenue neutral rate.
This should generate about $16,500 more for the city to have available to be able to offer more competitive wages and benefits to attract future employees.
Councilwomen Jenn Boles and Bekah Leach both discussed how they felt it was necessary to exceed the rate to be able to operate the city properly with the rising costs of everything and the need to be able to offer employees competitive compensation packages.
In open forum, Jason McClelland was present on behalf of the Madison Alumni/Homecoming committee. He requested additional electricity on Main Street for the band, port-a-potties, an area designated as a common consumption area for people to be able to have alcohol on the streets, shut down some roads and requested that streets be cleaned before the Homecoming/Alumni event scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23.
The council worked up a resolution at the meeting designating a certain area to allow alcoholic beverages downtown and approved it unanimously along with the other things McClelland requested for the weekend.
The council (minus Bekah Leach and Jody Thomas) went into executive session for 10 minutes with Victoria Stewart and a potential candidate for the city clerk position. Earl Murphy made a motion to hire Alice Grimm as the new city clerk, Daryl May seconded the motion and it carried 3-0-2 with two abstentions from Leach and Thomas.
In other business, the council approved sending Cassondra Jordan to training on Oct. 6 and approved a donation of $100 to Madison High School.
Discussion was had about the double-sided sign that the city has proposed to purchase for the island. Mayor Paul Dean noted that the price increased for the footings due to the size of the sign. The cost of the sign is $56,157 before the approximate cost of $2,600 for the footings and rock. Bekah made a motion to approve the purchase and Daryl May seconded it.
Before the motion would be voted on, Boles said she was wary about the cost when there were other more serious things such as water lines that needed to be replaced. The council agreed and felt that addressing the water lines needed to become a higher priority.
After much discussion about the fact that the city was denied grants because they had no additional debt in the past, they discussed the possibility of financing the sign, freeing up money to be used for other important projects.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of the new sign financing half of the purchase before adjourning the meeting.
