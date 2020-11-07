There weren’t many games like the Lyndon game during Olpe’s 2020 regular season campaign. Scratch that — this fall for the Eagles, in a year where Olpe routinely won games by margins of 60+ points and shut out opponents five times, there weren’t any other games like the Lyndon game.
The Week 3 matchup between the Eagles and Tigers marked their first meeting since 2017, when Olpe topped Lyndon 41-33 in a five-overtime thriller as the Tigers proved a rare, tough opponent just a few seasons ago.
“They were a very good team,” Eagles head coach Chris Schmidt said. “They were a team that came in on charter buses and they looked like a small college team. They have tables and chairs and chalkboards and stationary bikes. They had everything a college team would have set up on the sidelines. When they got here I said, ‘Holy cow, what did we get into?’”
When Lyndon made the 40-minute drive southwest to Olpe this fall, the Tigers delivered another challenging contest, though this time there were more punts than offensive fireworks. Instead, it was a defensive battle. Eagles quarterback Damon Redeker threw interceptions on each of his first two passes, and Lyndon grabbed a 7-0 lead. It was the first time this fall — and maybe the only time — where Olpe was truly being tested.
Redeker remedied his early struggles, relying on his feet and finding the end zone on a 16-yard rushing score, and the Eagles’ defense clamped down on Lyndon before Redeker, playing defensive back, returned a pick-six 54 yards for the winning touchdown. Olpe escaped with a 13-7 win.
The win over Lyndon is now seven weeks in the past. But as the undefeated Eagles, the No. 1 seed in Class 1A football, head into the playoffs, set to face bigger and more talented teams than they’ve matched up with for much of the regular season, Olpe is thinking back to Week 3 with meetings with more programs like Lyndon ahead on the road to a state title.
“Lyndon was definitely the biggest test we ran into,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t play our best game, but we did enough things to win the ballgame. It was a good learning tool for us. We’ve used that film a lot.”
Olpe’s pursuit of a state championship in 2020 began Friday night with a visit from Jackson Heights (4-4). At 8-0, the Eagles entered postseason play as the top team in its classification at the end of dominant regular season, and stands among the favorites to contend for the Class 1A title on Nov. 28th.
But, the meeting with Lyndon aside, Olpe has rolled through its schedule this fall, discarding opponents with a smothering defense and run-first offense that has barreled its way to big wins and an unbeaten record. Wins such as a 61-0 smackdown over Northern Heights and a 62-0 drubbing of Pleasanton are what have gotten Olpe to this point. Now, as the weather gets colder, the opponents get tougher and the program chases its first state championship since 2014, victories such as the one of Lyndon are what the Eagles will have to draw from.
“I think our schedule the last two or three years has been a bit more heavy and prepared us for the postseason a bit more,” Schmidt said. “I do think our kids have gotten better. I just hope it’s something that doesn’t come back to get us.”
With Redeker, a converted wide receiver, under center, and a running back trio of Kynden Robert, Jordan Barnard and and Chris Olsson punishing opposing defenses on the ground, the Eagles have earned their eight wins this fall by an average of 47 points per game. That devastating offensive attack has been matched by an equally overwhelming defense which has held five opponents scoreless and hasn’t allowed a touchdown since the first half against Lyndon on Sept. 18.
Olpe’s dominance has led to a lot of comfortable victories, and many second half opportunities for the Eagles junior varsity players. For all that Olpe’s starters have produced, they’ve seldom seen meaningful second half football, a point of concern as the Eagles prepare to potentially take on the likes of powers such as Centralia, Smith Center or even Lyndon once again.
So how is Olpe staying hungry? Tradition.
Winning isn’t anything new for the Eagles. Schmidt’s program has missed the playoffs just once since he took over 13 seasons ago. They won plenty during his previous ten seasons as an assistant, and long before that, as well. On Schmidt’s team now, as in the past, is a group of players who understand Olpe football. They had brothers or cousins or fathers who played for the program, and they were watching when the Eagles won state in 2014, and watched in the years that have followed when Olpe made playoff runs and fell just short, such as last fall in a 22-20 loss to Centralia.
Schmidt’s players know the program and know its traditions, and they know this year, in these playoffs, that they have a chance at building upon them.
“It goes back to 1960,” the head coach said. “We’ve had some pretty good programs throughout the years. A lot of their dads played here. I think the big part of it for us is the tradition. I think that’s what is pushing these kids.”
One of those players who most certainly understands the program and its past is senior Max Blaufuss. The lineman who has anchored the Eagles on both sides of the football in 2020 was something else seven years ago when his brother A.J. played for the Eagles; he was the water boy.
“I’ve been around the team as long as I can remember.” Blaufuss said.
Blaufuss has seen a lot of Olpe football in his young life, and was there in the crowd in 2014 when the Eagles won the state title.
“There were a lot of emotions that night,” he said. “It was really special to see the whole community involved. We know the community is always behind us and that they’ll support us no matter what.”
Moments like that, and the history of Olpe’s program has been the fuel for the Eagles this fall, and as they embark on another run, it’s the fuel of that Olpe football tradition that is powering Schmidt’s squad.
“We just play with a lot of heart,” Blaufuss said. “We’re not a very big team, so we’re always out-sized. But we always focus on playing with heart and to the best of our ability no matter the size or whatever the circumstance is with our opponent.”
Those opponents are only set to get tougher in the coming weeks as the Eagles progress deeper into the playoffs. Olpe has been nothing but dominant since the season began on Sept. 4, running over opponents and swallowing opposing offenses. But the games coming up will likely look a whole lot more like the Lyndon game, a stage these Eagles are far less familiar with.
When Olpe does reach that point, Schmidt and the Eagles will be able to draw on two things: 1) the Week 3 win against the now 7-2 Tigers, and 2) the tradition that has driven the program through its past, present and future.
“These kids know this is their opportunity,” Schmidt said. “This is their time. They’ve seen family or friends go through this program, now they finally get to put the pads on and wear the Olpe jersey.
"It’s their turn to go shine.”
