Flint Hills Technical College is seeking an Accounting Clerk. The Accounting Clerk will manage reconciliations, pull data for reports, create worksheets for costs, and provide aid to other Business Office staff.
This full-time, 12-month position offers a competitive salary, ranging between $16.00-$17.50 per hour, commensurate with experience and education level and a KPERS retirement plan. Other benefits include paid health insurance for the employee and options for dental, vision, life, accident, cancer, and disability insurance.
