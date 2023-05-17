Emporia State University is seeking applications for a Carpenter with our University Facilities team located in Emporia, KS. This position is responsible, but not limited to design and build cabinets, custom trims, counters using power and hand tools. Requirement: High school diploma or equivalent, and three years of related experience are required. Additional related training may substitute for the required experience. The carpenter is eligible for a competitive benefits package. Apply at https://bit.ly/3pPovWn. A pre-employment background check is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.