Flint Hills Technical College is seeking a Grant Manager. The Grant Manager will identify, define and develop funding sources to support existing and planned academic programs and College activities and projects. The Grant Manager also leads the development, writing, and submission of grant proposals to federal, state, and private funding agencies. The position is also responsible for the management of awarded grants in the collecting, analyzing, and reporting of data on the performance of program activities and projects that are funded by federal, state, and private funding agencies.
This full-time, 12-month position offers a competitive salary, ranging between $52,000-$56,000, commensurate with experience and education level and a KPERS retirement plan. Other benefit offers include paid health insurance for the employee and options for dental, vision, life, accident, cancer, and disability insurance.
