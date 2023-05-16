Flint Hills Technical College is seeking one or more Computer Program Design (CPD) Adjunct online learning instructor(s) to begin in the Fall 2023 semester.
The CPD Adjunct Instructor(s) will teach Leading Edge Web Design, Java Programming, and SQL Database Concepts. The CPD program offers technical skill training for programming using a variety of languages and technologies such as HTML, Java, PHP, Visual Studio Code, Android Studio, Apache, SQL and C#. The ideal candidates will have experience instructing Mobile App Development, Advanced Web Design, Beginning C#, and SQL Advanced.
Applicants who have experience using Moodle are preferred but not required. Excellent instructional skills, communication skills, leadership skills with students, faculty and staff and a positive attitude are required. FHTC seeks applicants who thrive and excel in a team-centered environment. To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, and names and contact information for three professional references, and provide an unofficial College Transcript to Human Resources, Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18 th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801, or email nthompson@fhtc.edu. EOE. Position open until filled.
