Emporia State University is looking for an Executive Associate. This position provides administrative support for the Office of the President and the various entities housed within. Minimum requirements: bachelor’s degree plus at least 5 years of experience. The salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Anticipated starting salary range is $43,000 - $48,000. This position is benefits eligible. A background check is required prior to hire. Apply at hr.hornet365.com/open-positions.
Emporia State University is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to any other factors that cannot be considered by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.