Emporia State University currently has a University Police Sergeant vacancy with our Police and Safety department located in Emporia, KS. Required: High School Diploma or equivalent and at least three years of law enforcement experience, all required certifications, including KLETC, firearms, first aid, and CPR, valid driver's license required, and specialized training may be required based on job duties and responsibilities. Salary: $28.00 hourly, benefits eligible. Emporia State University P&S is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus, payable in two installments. Apply at https://hr.hornet365.com/open-positions. A background check is required prior to hire.
Emporia State University is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to any other factors that cannot be considered by law.
