- Morris County teen killed in Sunday wreck
- Garcia sentenced to over 51 years in 2017 murder of Jesus Avila
- The Forgotten Lake: How Mit Wilhite helped establish Lyon County State Fishing Lake
- Three Lyon County teens bring home hardware at Morris County youth rodeo
- The Forgotten Lake: Work continues on Reading Lake
- Lyon County enjoys first night of carnival festivities
- Strong City man leads Chase County, Lyon County sheriff's offices on high speed chase Wednesday
- 14th annual Denim & Diamonds gala shows community support for Newman Regional Health
- Madison High School ravaged by straight-line winds
- 2023 Lyon County Fair beef show in photos
- It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump (44)
- City approves agreement with Emporia State for 12th Ave. water tower (6)
- Local Walmart participating in sensory friendly shopping hours (6)
- The People Speak: Vote on Nov. 7 (5)
- Emporia cycling community reunites local teen with stolen bike (4)
- Eleven terminated professors allege a "conspiracy" to fire tenured faculty in federal lawsuit against ESU, KBOR (4)
- Glen Arthur Hadaway (3)
- Kellogg reopens after cops investigate 'suspicious package' left at Wichita abortion clinic (3)
- I Met My Deductible: Now It’s Time for Public Healthcare (3)
- Emporia Public Library Board endorses Freedom to Read statement (3)
- The People Speak: Stop banning books (2)
- USD 252 looks to gather more information, following decision to rescind $600,000 donation to Olpe Fitness Park (2)
- USD 253 Board of Education addresses student behavior issues, teacher retention (2)
- SCOTUS defrocked (2)
- Nighttime critters take center stage at PAROC event (2)
- Emporia teen takes top prize at national tradeshow (2)
- ESU receives $5 million gift from Sunderland Foundation for Nursing and Student Wellness building (2)
- Lyon County enjoys first night of carnival festivities (2)
- Emporia State football looks to take next step in 2023 (1)
- Olpe Downhome Days celebrates community improvements (1)
- 'A wonderful mentor': Friends, colleagues remember Glen Hadaway (1)
- The Politics of Incentivizing Investment (1)
- Emporia Municipal Golf Course undergoing renovations (1)
- Fanestil Meats celebrates 'bittersweet' milestone as old facility comes down (1)
- Lightning strike damages traffic light at Sixth and Constitution (1)
- Water leak closes busy Emporia roadway (1)
- Stormont Vail Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Emporia Welcomes Megan Northup, M.D. (1)
- Mary L. Ayers (1)
- Because you asked: Will the color scheme of the 12th Ave. water mural affect water quality? (1)
- American Legion Post #5 welcomes 120 international officers as part of Fort Leavenworth program (1)
- The Forgotten Lake: Work continues on Reading Lake (1)
- Margeson named director of Ignite Emporia (1)
- Emporia family among four Kansas Leopold Conservation Award finalists (1)
- City announces cooling centers amid expected heat advisory (1)
- Rosean Club Celebrates 120 Years (1)
- Emporia State women’s basketball preparing for trip to Italy (1)
