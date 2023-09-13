SOS, Inc. is hiring an EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR to serve
SOS, Inc. is hiring an EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR to serve
the Emporia, KS area within five counties. This is a
full-time, onsite employee.
The Executive Director is responsible for providing
key leadership for the agency by working with the
Board and management to establish long-range goals,
strategies, finances, programs and policies. They also
provide board and staff development, empower and
advocate for community advancement while fund
raising and assuring alignment with SOS core values.
Successful candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree
in management or human services field with a
minimum 5 years of experience leading dynamic teams.
Demonstrated success in raising funds, communication,
negotiation and grant writing required.
Online resumes only through Indeed.com by
October 20, 2023. Position will be open until filled.
EOE
