fhtc

 

Flint Hills Technical College (FHTC) is seeking an Academic Advisor.  The Academic Advisor works with the FHTC Student Success Center staff to facilitate student success and promote the mission and goals of Flint Hills Technical College.  This position advises students on academic and career options appropriate for each student and assists with the analysis of each option, including possible outcomes and their implications.  The Academic Advisor also provides general counseling for students and works with area mental health service providers to assist students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.