Flint Hills Technical College (FHTC) is seeking an Academic Advisor. The Academic Advisor works with the FHTC Student Success Center staff to facilitate student success and promote the mission and goals of Flint Hills Technical College. This position advises students on academic and career options appropriate for each student and assists with the analysis of each option, including possible outcomes and their implications. The Academic Advisor also provides general counseling for students and works with area mental health service providers to assist students.
This position requires a Bachelor’s degree, or the willingness to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree, from an accredited college/university. A minimum of two years of experience in student advising or closely related area is also required.
This full-time, 12-month position offers a salary ranging from $38,000 to $43,000 annually, commensurate with experience and education level, and a KPERS retirement plan. Other benefit offers include paid health insurance for the employee and options for dental, vision, life, accident, cancer, and disability insurance.
To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, and names and contact information for three professional references to Human Resources, Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801, or email nthompson@fhtc.edu. EOE. Position open until filled.
