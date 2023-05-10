Our counter sales / warehouse associates make sure our products are received, stored and distributed accurately and efficiently. Counter Sales/Warehouse Associates are responsible for providing exceptional customer service, knowledge of materials and ensuring our customers’ orders are packed with care and accuracy. Our counter sales / warehouse associates work 40 hours per week, thorough and comprehensive training is provided to all associates.
REPORTS TO: Operations Manager
- Ability to lift 50 pounds.
- Good mechanical skills.
- Ability to squat, kneel, bend, and twist
- Ability to work on concrete floor for entire shift
- Ability to climb ladders to pull material
While performing the duties of this job, warehouse associates are regularly required to use hands to finger, handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; talk and hear. The employee is frequently required to stand; walk; and stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl. The employee is occasionally required to sit and climb or balance. The employee must regularly lift and/or move objects up to 25 pounds, frequently lift and/or move objects up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move objects that weigh more than 75 pounds.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
• Communication Proficiency
Warehouse environment and outdoor conditions including sometimes extreme hot/cold temperatures.
- Insurance - Medical, Dental, Vision Care for full-time positions
- Disability Insurance
- Life Insurance
- 401(k)
- Paid Sick Leave
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Vacation
- Paid Parental Leave
SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: No
• Deliver professional, courteous, friendly, accurate customer service.
• Use computer and RF guns to manage sales orders, inventory and enter information into business management system
• Read customer orders, work orders, shipping orders to determine items to be picked, packed, distributed or shipped/transferred
• Move materials and items from receiving or storage areas to shipping or to other designated areas
• Sort and place materials or items on racks, shelves or in bins according to predetermined sequence
• Assemble customer orders from stock and place orders on pallets or shelves, or relocate orders to a holding area or shipping department
NOTE:This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of all required activities, duties or responsibilities. Other duties, responsibilities, and activities may be assigned at any time; with or without notice.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer - Disability | Veteran
