Rensenhouse

Our counter sales / warehouse associates make sure our products are received, stored and distributed accurately and efficiently.  Counter Sales/Warehouse Associates are responsible for providing exceptional customer service, knowledge of materials and ensuring our customers’ orders are packed with care and accuracy.  Our counter sales / warehouse associates work 40 hours per week, thorough and comprehensive training is provided to all associates.

REPORTS TO: Operations Manager

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.