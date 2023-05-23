The Director of The Teachers College Office of Field Placement and Licensure at Emporia State University is a year-round, salaried, administrative position located in Emporia, KS. Responsibilities include but not limited to collaborate with academic departments within and outside of The Teachers College regarding initial and advanced teacher education candidates and supervise staff in the office of Field Placement and Licensure. Minimum requirements: Master’s Degree. A background check and official transcripts are required prior to hire. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3MvchK2 .
Emporia State University is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to any other factors that cannot be considered by law.
