The City of Madison is accepting applications for City Clerk. This exempt position is responsible for performing a variety of routine and complex tasks which includes but is not limited to: overseeing official city records, financial accounting, supervising utility billing and related reports, payroll, budget preparation, and enforcement of city codes/policies. Organizing, preparing agendas, and taking minutes for city council meetings will also be required.  Will also be acting court clerk during municipal court sessions. Bachelor's degree in related field from four-year College or University preferred but not required; four years related experience and/or training preferred; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Knowledge of budget process and fund accounting. Excellent communication skills, verbal and written, required. Customer service skills. The hourly rate will be based upon experience. Applications along with a current resume will be accepted at Madison City Hall, 225 West Main, Madison, KS 66860, or email madisoncityof@gmail.com.

