The Lyon County Commission passed a resolution to terminate the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Planning Area as a part of its Interlocal Agreement at its action session Thursday.
Zoning Manager Sam Seeley said the M.P.A was created back in the ‘60s, as a way to protect Emporia as a growing city in areas that did not have zoning code regulations.
“A lot of the blow back is that some people don’t understand in the beginning we already had zoning, because it has never affected them,” he said. “Some people see it as infringement upon their property rights, that we’re taking away their freedom to use their land the way they wanted to. And zoning does regulate how people use their land, but it is a deal where it protects the public health, safety and welfare of the people.”
The M.P.A is commonly referred to as the 3-mile area outside of the city limits of Emporia. The area was regulated by the City of Emporia but governed by the county. The termination would allow anything development wise-building houses, changing zoning, putting up signs, and building in the floodplain to go through the county instead of the city.
“You wouldn’t live out in the county and wonder if you're regulated by the city or county,” Seeley said. “Why we decided to change it is the confusion it caused. Where you had one set of regulations for Emporia, one set of regulations for the Metropolitan Planning Area, and another set of regulations for the county. For someone who lived in between, that lived in the county, didn’t know why they couldn’t follow [county] but had to follow the city’s.”
The resolution would make it clear to county residents that they will go strictly through county regulations.
“Anything that has to do with the Metropolitan Planning Area will no longer be in existence,” he said. This means the Metropolitan Commission and Metropolitan Planning Appeals Board will be terminated.
Commissioner Rollie Martin said the termination is straightforward.
Phil Mott, member of the zoning board, said M.P.A will no longer be needed with the new zoning regulations.
“I just wanted to stop by and voice my support to you guys for going through the whole process of zoning and changing those agreements,” Mott said. “It’s been a process- and like all processes if we’re going to end up with a good product it takes time. And I just want to express my appreciation for you staying in there and being diligent.”
The commission also approved an agreement with Moss Adams for a feasibility study and fulfilling the requirements for the NTIA grant to not exceed $30,000.
The commission approved closing Road 75 from Kansas Street to Road “M” from 7:30 a.m. on July 9 to 9 a.m. July 11, for the Olpe Downhome Fun Run/Walk. Closure will be as needed.
