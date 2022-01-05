An approaching storm system could hit Strong City stronger than it does Emporia.
The National Weather Service issued a “winter weather advisory” Wednesday morning for Chase County, along with points as far west as Great Bend and as far north as Russell. But Lyon County is not included.
The advisory is in affect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. It predicts one to two inches of snow, with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour.
The snow is expected to be lighter in Emporia, with ”a trace to two inches” forecast between 9 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday. The odds of more than two inches of snow are three percent, according to one map.
But both sides of the county line will become very cold. Wind chill readings in Emporia could drop between eight and 14 below zero Thursday morning, and perhaps 20 below zero in parts of Chase County.
“Frostbite can occur in just 15 minutes” with wind chills that cold, a NWS advisory said.
That may have been the last thing on some people's minds in Emporia Tuesday afternoon. The high temperature at the airport was 57 degrees, compared with a Sunday morning low of three.
