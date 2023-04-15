Brooks Lowe won the men's javelin to highlight the final day for Emporia State at the rain-shortened KU Relays.
Lowe threw a provisional qualifier of 64.79m (212-6) to win the event by nearly nine feet. Aidan Hicks threw 56.68m (185-11) to place sixth in the javelin.
Travis Morrison placed third in the men's shot put with a provisional qualifying mark of 17.42m (57-2) while Will Herren threw 15.22m (49-11.25) to place seventh.
The men's 4x100m relay team of Kingsley Bennett, Carter Cox, Ty Anderson, and Isaac Tarango ran 41.26 to place fourth.
Kadaisha Mpwo, Lauren Carlson, Ashley Wildeman, and Jasmine Hurla ran 48.02 to place fifth in the women's 4x100m relay.
Hurla then ran 59.13 to place fifth in the women's 400m.
Madison Vermetten threw 42.10m (138-1) to place eighth in the discus.
Chase Rooney was eighth with a time of 54.44 in the men's 400m hurdles.
The meet was ended prior to the 4x400m relays due to inclement weather in the Lawrence area.
The Hornets will return to action next weekend as they play host to the ESU Midwest Classic. Action gets underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Witten Track in Welch Stadium.
