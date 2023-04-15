Brooks Lowe

Emporia State's Brooks Lowe

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Brooks Lowe won the men's javelin to highlight the final day for Emporia State at the rain-shortened KU Relays.

Lowe threw a provisional qualifier of 64.79m (212-6) to win the event by nearly nine feet. Aidan Hicks threw 56.68m (185-11) to place sixth in the javelin.

