In Jan. 2018, the USD 253 Board of Education initiated the process of conducting a district-wide facilities needs assessment that has consisted of approximately 18 months of information gathering, prioritizing and deep conversations as part of the first phase of this journey.
The culmination of this work is the upcoming USD 253 mail-in bond election which will officially close at noon on Sept. 5. Both the needs assessment and bond align extremely well with all of our district priorities, especially District Priority IV - Facilities and Infrastructure:
Provide appropriate infrastructure that meets the ongoing needs of the educational community.
Goal I - ensure an infrastructure that allows a safe and secure learning environment
Goal II - provide learning spaces that meet the diverse needs of students and staff.
Over the past year, there have been a variety of opportunities to become informed and involved with the USD 253 bond, including nine input meetings held at each building, nine informational meetings held at each building in the spring, four town hall meetings held this summer and a host of informal conversations with stakeholders.
If you were unable to attend one of those meetings, we have also provided a variety of links and resources on our district website, www.usd253.org/bond/. Here you will find information including board and community presentations, a financing analysis, historical mill levy data, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), and other bond-related information. Please utilize this resource and feel free to share it with family and friends who may also have questions or need additional information.
If you have not yet had the opportunity to do so, we encourage you to register to vote and encourage others to do the same by contacting the Lyon County Clerk’s Office. Voter registration closes (Thursday.) A mail-in ballot will be mailed to each registered voter who resides within the USD 253 boundary on (Friday), and the completed ballot must be returned by Sept. 5 at noon. Completed ballots can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Lyon County Clerk’s Office, and the return envelope must be signed in order to be counted.
If you have any questions or would like me to follow up with you personally, please don’t hesitate to contact me at kevin.case@usd253.net.
Thank you for supporting our students and Emporia Public Schools. I encourage you to join me and cast your vote by noon on Sept. 5.
