Around 40 people turned out for a kitten party at the Emporia Recreation Center Saturday afternoon. The party was a fundraiser for the Street Cats Club.
SCC founder Victoria Partridge was thrilled with the success of the event, which featured craft stations, mocktails, games and, of course, lots of kittens.
"This was our first time hosting a kitten party, so we weren’t sure what to expect," she said. "We were thrilled to sell out the event."
Partridge said all 10 of the kittens in attendance were orphans who were brought into SCC's foster program.
"They will be available for adoption later this summer," she said.
Partridge said it was great to connect with people in the community and hear stories of how SCC has made an impact on them.
SCC was founded in 2019 with a goal to help stray cats live safer, healthier lives by controlling the population through trap/neuter/return, providing support for colonies and their caregivers, and fostering sick/injured/orphaned cats and kittens. The trap-neuter-return program has already spayed/neutered more cats than it did during the entirety of last year, with the group’s current count at 220 cats so far for 2023
"It’s always awesome to hear the impact we are having first hand," Partridge said. "It was also super cool to see so many people, many who I didn’t know, wearing Street Cats Club merch."
She added that she believes the kitten party could become an annual event. Partridge thanked everyone who attended, and also the Emporia Recreation Center, who donated the use of the community room for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.