For the third and final time this year, more than 50 families gathered at Peter Pan Park to enjoy the great outdoors and the classic pastime of fishing Saturday morning.
Vamos a Pescar -- Spanish for “let’s go fishing” -- is a program that has introduced local families to the outdoor activities for the past five years and this year, thanks to a grant from the George H.W. Bush Vamos a Pescar Education Fund, it was able to put on three events and serve 53 families from May-September.
Saturday was the year’s last event and was an opportunity for the families to put into practice the equipment, skills and knowledge they acquired in the first two sessions. Families first engaged in a fishing derby and then ended the day with, appropriately, a fish fry with fish tacos.
“We have fishing instructors from all over the state representing Fish Kansas and Kansas Wildlife and Parks here and they’re answering questions in case they didn’t understand or they don’t know how to work with their reel or whatnot,” said Patricia Saenz-Reyes, USD 253 Migrant Education Coordinator. “We’re just here having a good time. … It’s just a day of fun and really promoting family engagement and enjoying the outdoors.”
KDWP dumped 200 pounds of fish into the pond at Peter Pan Park prior to the event, so Saenz-Reyes said that anyone who paid attention in the first two sessions should have been able to catch something.
Additionally, representatives from Emporia State University’s Modern Spanish program, Flint Hills Technical College, the Kansas Health Foundation and the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office were all present at the event, providing valuable multilingual resources for families in attendance.
“To me, that’s an added bonus benefit to the families, not only with the fishing, they’re getting other information as well,” said Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow director Sally Sanchez.
Saenz-Reyes said that the events were also of benefit from her perspective as a school district employee.
“It also gives us an opportunity to bridge those gaps in communication and focus on that family engagement and also just educate families on the importance of education, because education is the key to success,” she said.
Sanchez said that the year’s sequence of three events had been an incredible experience.
“We’ve had the families attend and learn, because some of the people, even the kids, don’t know what the fishing regulations are, even the parents don’t know,” she said. “It was a good experience learning all about that, also the different kinds of fish here in Kansas. I even learned that myself. But it was a wonderful experience for most of them because some had never even touched a fishing pole, let alone go fishing.”
The exact details of what Vamos a Pescar will look like in 2022 are still in the works, but Saenz-Reyes said that it will definitely happen. She and Sanchez are hopeful that it can be similar to what they’ve been able to do this year, but if not, it will be the once-a-year event like what they’ve done in years past.
“We always focus that event during Hispanic Heritage Month during late September, early October, so something will happen for sure,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.