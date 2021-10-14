October tends to be a dry month in Emporia. Yet another round of rain is on the way for Thursday night.
The National Weather Service reports the chance for showers and thunderstorms is 40 percent during the night. But unlike earlier this week, nothing hazardous is expected and the storms will be scattered. Wind gusts are not expected to exceed 20 miles per hour.
A small 20-percent of rain will remain Friday morning. After that, no rain is expected in Emporia until at least the middle of next week.
Emporia Municipal Airport has recorded rain for four days in a row. The storm line of Tuesday night and Wednesday left 0.67 inches of rain.
The total in Emporia for October is now 4.68 inches of rain. A typical October only has 1.32 inches.
