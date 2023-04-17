Emporia High School athletes competed at the Kansas Relays over the weekend.
Two girls finished in the top 10 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase. Sofia Ruvalcaba finished fifth with a time of 8:06.61 and Micah Sheffy-Harris took eighth with a time of 8:16.57.
Kyle Obermeyer finished 38th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.53 and 27th in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries with a time of 15.34.
Fred Jackson placed 21st in the 400-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 52.36.
The meet ended early on Saturday due to inclement weather in Lawrence.
