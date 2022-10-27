A win tonight would put the Emporia High School boys soccer team into the KSHSAA state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
In their way stands an Andover team that is 9-6-2 on the season and and upset Hays on the road in a tightly contested 1-0 battle. But head coach Victor Ibarra is not taking any opponent lightly.
“Considering Hays had a really nice season, I think Andover will be a good challenge for us after they went over there and beat them after that long trip,” Ibarra said. “But I like to think regardless of who we play, the guys are just going to focus on what we do well. If we do that and treat our opponent with respect each game, I think we’ll be okay.”
Jefry Linares, who scored two of Emporia’s six goals in Tuesday’s win over Valley Center, expects the team will be ready.
“I think we’ll be ready to go,” Linares said. “As long as we play well, I think we’ll be able to win. But we don’t want to not be ready for them because they’re a good team.”
Ibarra wants the Spartans to focus on themselves, and things should work out in the end if they do.
“Ultimately, you play the games and what happens happens but I want to make sure we take care of our side of things which is our effort and our attitude,” Ibarra said. “Ultimately, I like to think we’ll be able to execute.”
