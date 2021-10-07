The Emporia City Commission and the Lyon County Commission discussed a new burn reporting system and the county’s 1% sales tax at a joint luncheon Thursday afternoon.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center public information coordinator Christine Johnson explained the new online burn reporting system, which will expedite the process of reporting and monitoring open burns during the 2022 season.
“The communications center takes an overwhelming number of calls during burn season,” Fell said. “ … One of the purposes of this is something that we’re always trying to look at and reflect on in our process is, ‘How can we remove the need to have all those resources tied up?’”
When people report their burns online, those doing the burn will not have to wait on hold to start their burn — which has occurred on occasion in the past — and it frees up dispatchers to focus on emergency calls.
The online form requires people to enter their name, physical address, burn type, email address and the specific location of the burn. Individuals can use their device location, point directly to the location of the burn on the map or type in the physical address of the burn location. Once the burn is completed, the individual can then go back in to mark it as extinguished.
Dispatchers and local responders will be able to see a map of all active burns in the county in real time and associate any reports of smoke or fire with those that have been reported.
Fell said that in the event of an emergency, a call to 911 is the most appropriate way to report it.
The link to the new online reporting form is lyoncounty911.org/online-burn-procedure and the policy takes effect Monday.
The two commissions also discussed the county-wide 1% sales tax, which will be up for a 15-year extension in November’s general election.
Mayor Rob Gilligan said that the city has invested more than $20 million of money generated from the sales tax during the past 15 years to focus on infrastructure projects, including streets, facilities, parks and the airport.
County Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said that since 2014, the county has invested $20 million into public safety, infrastructure, quality of life and property tax relief.
The third and final discussion point was in regard to the county’s fiber-to-home project. County Controller Dan Williams said that everything in regard to that project was in place and designed except for funding.
The project is estimated to cost $37 million, with $6 million to be covered by funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Williams said that county staff members continue to work on identifying funding sources, but that communication with the state has been difficult recently.
