Area cross country teams were at the Lyndon Invite on Thursday.
The Chase County boys finished third as a team. Four Bulldog runners medaled on the day: two boys and two girls.
On the girls side, Sadie Mushrush medaled third with a time of 23:41 and Kinslea Glanville medaled 11th with a time of 25:57.
For the boys, Silus Hernandez took fifth with a time of 18:12, while Carson Schroer finished in 13th with a time of 19:24.
"I was happy with the overall performances by our team," head coach Amy Budke said. "They had to battle with lots of smoke in the air, but they fought through that and are consistently improving their times."
Hartford also had runners at Lyndon. Cody Cleveland (20:20.40) finished 17th, Samuel Blankley (21:47.98) took 22nd and Oliver Smith (22:46.57) placed 29th.
On the JV side, Miranda Houston placed fourth for the girls (30:25) while Madison's Liam O'Brien finished ninth for the boys (23:31.11).
comment
Thank you so much for posting our Children (young adults). They train hard and run even harder. Thank you to all the Coaches that take the time to train them.
Alex & Diana Hernandez
