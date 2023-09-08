Chase County XC Lyndon

Chase County's Silus Hernandez and Carson Schroer with their medals at Thursday's Lyndon Invitational.

 Courtesy Amy Budke

Area cross country teams were at the Lyndon Invite on Thursday.

The Chase County boys finished third as a team. Four Bulldog runners medaled on the day: two boys and two girls.

Dianahernandez

Thank you so much for posting our Children (young adults). They train hard and run even harder. Thank you to all the Coaches that take the time to train them.

Alex & Diana Hernandez

