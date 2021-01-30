Whether it’s researching the best products or being up-to-date on the most current technology available on the market, Danny Giefer has always believed customer service is his top priority as a business owner. Now, 37 years after opening his first carwash and just six months after opening his newest location, all of Giefer’s dedication has paid off.
The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau has named Mr. G’s Carwashes as the 2020 Business of the Year.
“Customer service is of the utmost importance,” he said, looking at his new glass trophy etched with his business’s name. “And, this thing here? That’s it.”
Danny and Betty Giefer moved to Emporia in 1970, just a few months after they were married. Danny had been working as an electrician for Iowa Beef Processors — now Tyson Fresh Meats — when he decided to take what was supposed to be a temporary position at Wolf Creek. When he found out he only had two years left on his construction job in 1984, Danny said he and Betty quickly decided they were not ready to leave Emporia.
“I had quit an eight-and-a-half year job at Tyson to work at Wolf Creek,” he said. “We were just a couple of homesick kids from southeast Kansas, you know. So, Betty and I thought maybe we should look for a business. I talked to a realtor and he said, ‘Well, there’s a carwash over on 12th you could buy.’ So, we bought it.”
Located at 716 E. 12th Ave., the carwash needed a lot of work to get it up to Giefer’s standards. With his electrician background, he was able to do much of the work himself.
“Back then, the toggle switches were set to soap and rinse, and that was it,” he said. “It was an old, raggedy car wash — rundown. I bought that and renovated it and added a bay on.”
Then his temporary job at Wolf Creek turned into a 30-year career, and Giefer continued to build up his business. In 2001, he purchased his second carwash. This one, located at 101 S. Commercial St. followed much of the same pattern as his first. Ten years ago, just before Giefer retired from Wolf Creek, he purchased another car wash on W. Sixth Avenue.
He renovated the carwash, put in an automatic wash and added on a bay. Through it all, he said he was always keeping up on the latest developments in the industry. And, over the last seven or eight years, he saw friction-based automatic car wash systems were growing in popularity around the country.
In July 2020, Giefer opened a new $5 million state-of-the-art carwash on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street. Mr. G’s Express Wash is a club wash, meaning that unlike other car washes in town, people can purchase monthly memberships that allow them to wash their vehicles as many times as they want each month. There are no contracts and customers can cancel, upgrade or downgrade their plans at any time. You can also purchase single washes starting at $8.00.
It’s more of an experience than a carwash, Giefer says, and it’s something that he wants to be a great experience every single time. Cars get pulled through the wash on a conveyer belt and within three minutes come out clean on the other end. Multi-color lights make it a neat experience for kids of all ages. While it’s currently getting repaired, Giefer also has a projector that drops fun images into vehicles during special occasions and holidays.
The car wash even adjusts to every vehicle size and shape and ensures that every surface is cleaned evenly. Within three minutes, the vehicle is moved down the belt and cleaned using a soft-cloth system that protects vehicle surfaces. Afterward, customers can use the self-service vacuums and floor mat cleaners for free after every wash.
Mr’s G’s Express Wash is just the latest example of Giefer’s commitment to bringing in the newest technology he can. He said it’s important to be on top of that because, you’re not competitive if you’re not striving to be the best.
“When you go to Wichita or Kansas City, you won’t see a facility that’s as architecturally as nice as this,” he said. “These things are very popular — people like them. I’m always working on getting the wash as good as you can. You’re always working on perfection.”
At the end of the day, it’s about doing the best so customers get the best.
“We try to give the customers more than just a wash,” he said. “When they come in here hopefully they’re smiling and when they leave here, hopefully they’re smiling.”
That’s important to him because the customers coming to his carwashes over the years are what have kept the Mr. G’s Carwashes chain growing. Without their support, none of this would be possible.
Aside from his success in business, Giefer has been an active member of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce since 1984; a member of Sacred Heart Church since 1970; the Heartland Carwash Association since 2007; the Emporia Masonic Lodge since 2008; and has served on the Emporia City Commission since 2012.
One should run only older cars through car washes. Newer ones should never go through a car wash unless you don't care about the finish. Bear in mind when you wash a car at home the grime and dirt is first transferred to your sponge or rag, then to the soapy pail when you rinse it. But never all of it! That is why you should never ever wash a car with a used sponge or rag. Always a fresh one, else you are wiping the car with tiny particles of dirt, i.e., sand, from the previous wash. It's like wiping your eyeglasses over and over with the same cloth. Same for the car wash. Not all of the dirt goes down the drain to the waste water treatment plant. See those vertical orange strips in the photos? See those vertical rotating brushes? They never get changed. Never until they wear out. They never get rinsed; only the cars get rinsed. After a few weeks of operation these 'friction' or 'soft touch' car washes are actually slapping and rubbing your car with dirt picked up from previous cars. Hundreds and thousands of them! There is no mechanism in these systems to clean the brushes and sponges themselves. So keep newer cars away unless you don't care. Touchless car washes don't have these concerns, but they don't clean worth a poop, and there is no reason to expect them to since they're touchless.
