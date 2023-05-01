Samuel Garcia - March '22 mugshot

Garcia

 Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections

Samuel Garcia was found guilty of three counts related to the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila Monday morning at the Lyon County District Court.

Judge Lee Fowler found Garcia, one of six suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Avila, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, murder in the second degree and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.