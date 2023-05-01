Samuel Garcia was found guilty of three counts related to the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila Monday morning at the Lyon County District Court.
Judge Lee Fowler found Garcia, one of six suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Avila, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, murder in the second degree and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Garcia, 23, accepted a plea agreement with the State of Kansas on the three charges, down from the original six counts. Garcia pleaded no contest to all three counts. Avila’s family was also notified of the agreement.
Garcia was accused of shooting 19-year-old Avila twice in the head at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Sept. 5, 2017. Avila’s body was found in a burned car in rural Lyon County with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.
The charges have a maximum sentence of over 106 years and up to $600,000 in fines, however, under the agreement, the State has agreed to not ask for more than 360 months, or 30 years.
Other suspects include Armando Nunez, who is now in prison after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde reached an undisclosed plea deal in April 2022. Andrew Granado and Jovan Pecina will appear for status conferences in May 11. Alan Alanis is scheduled to appear for a hearing at 2 p.m. July 14 in courtroom 4.
Garcia is currently serving seven years on other charges.
Garcia will also be a registered offender for life and cannot appeal the finding of guilt or the sentencing, set for Aug. 9 at 1:15 p.m.
